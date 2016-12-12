Report: St. Stanislaus’ Bill Conides taking job in Louisiana

In three seasons at St. Stanislaus, head coach Bill Conides took the Rockachaws to two Class 4A State Championship games and posted a 34-8 overall record.
Now SSC will need to look to its next head coach as the successful Conides has accepted a job at Denham Springs, Louisiana.
“When I started the process, I hoped to find someone that possessed head-coaching experience, along with the energy to re-ignite the fire within this program and community,” Denham Springs High principal Kelly Jones said in a press release. “I am confident that Coach Conides possesses the attributes necessary to make Friday nights exciting in our community once again.”
Conides was part of a bounceback at SSC after the team posted an 0-9 record in 2012 only to reel off 12 wins the next season under former coach Gabe Fertitta.
With Conides as head coach, SSC won 13, 11 and 10 games the last three years. They were Class 4A South State Champs in ‘14 and ‘15 but were upset in the second round at Mendenhall this season.
Denham Springs has had its fair share of struggles in recent years, posting sub-.500 records in four of the last five seasons under long-time coach Dru Nettles.
During his time at St. Stanislaus, Conides was known as an offensive guru. One rival coach a year ago called him one of the best offensive minds he has come across in Mississippi high school football.
The current group of seniors at SSC is loaded with D1 potential.
Quarterback Myles Brennan worked his way through the Elite 11 competition last summer and is currently a LSU commit, although he has recently “re-opened” his recruitment. Tight ends Chase Rogers and Darius Pittman (Western Kentucky) are both headed to the next level, as is receiver Corbin Blanchard (Air Force). Rogers was previously a Tennessee commit but is now hearing from a number of schools, including Texas, LSU, Houston, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Now Conides is headed back to Louisiana, where he has strong ties.
The Sun Herald is working to update the report.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments