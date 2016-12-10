Picayune, Bay play to thrilling finish in War on the Shore

Tony Blankenship’s 3-pointer with just under three minutes to play Saturday put the Picayune Maroon Tide up for good, as they overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Bay High Tigers 41-36 at St. Stanislaus’ annual War On The Shore.
The win was a special one for Picayune head coach Kelton Thompson.
Thompson played at SSC and later was an assistant coach there before moving to Bay High where he won a state title five years ago.
Now, he is trying to revive the Maroon Tide program.
“We are in the early process of building,” Thompson said. “We are still trying to figure it out, but this was a step in the right direction tonight.”
The Tigers led throughout, building their led with the inside work of Galen Smith III, who scored 10 points and grabbed 11 boards, and the shooting of Darius Wyman who collected 14 points and connected on four three-pointers.
The Maroon Tide, however, outscored Bay 19-8 in the fourth, including a 12-3 run to close it out.
Stephane Ayangma led all scores in the game with 23 points, 12 of which came in the final stanza.
SSC 40, CCA 34: In the nightcap of Saturday’s five-game tournament, St. Stanislaus held off a pesky Christian Collegiate Academy to take a 40-34 victory.
The game was tied 29-29 with five minutes to play, before the Rockachaws ripped off a 9-0 run to put it out of reach.
“I’m happy that we were able to make a charge late in the game,” SSC head coach Aaron Dunklin said. “We will take an ugly win over an loss any day.”
The Rockachaws were paced by Darius Pittman who scored 14 points and collected eight rebounds.
CCA big man Sam Jackson stuffed the stat sheet for the Bulldogs, scoring 10 points, taking down eight rebounds, and blocking six shots. Caleb Whitaker added 12 points.
Harrison Central 81, Holy Cross 67: Harrison Central (8-2) picked up a nice win by defeating Holy Cross of New Orleans (8-3), 81-67.
Dajon Whitworth sizzled from the field collecting 27 points in the contest. Isaiah Steele added 13 points, while Josh Green and Kendrick Shields both scored 11.
“We moved the ball really well today,” Harrison Central head coach Boo Hardy said. “It’s fun when four guys score in double digits.”
Hancock 39, Long Beach 36: Hancock held on to take a 39-36 win over the Long Beach Bearcats.
Anthony Jones scored 13 for the Hawks and blocked a last-second three-pointer to seal the win. Darren Cook scored 12 for the Bearcats and Monta Davis added 10.
Crescent City 70, Pass Christian 61: The Pass Christian Pirates led the entire first half, but a strong second half by the Crescent City Christian High Pioneers propelled them to a 70-61 victory.
Terrance Smith led Crescent City with 19 points and Byron Joshua added 17 in the victory.
The Pass was led by Tionne Frost’s 18 points.
