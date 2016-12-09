Prep Roundup: Pass Christian, Biloxi girls roll in prep hoops action

Pass Christian girls 52, D'Iberville 32: Cayla Obillo scored 12 points as Pass Christian improved to 7-6 Friday night. Maliyah Bullard and Emory Benoit both added 11 points for the Lady Pirates.
Biloxi girls 28, Ocean Springs 25: Shylia McGee scored 8 and Breanna Riley added 7 as Biloxi improved to 8-4.
Biloxi 37, Ocean Springs 23: Fred Ramsey-Thompson scored 13 points and Mike Burbridge pitched nine as the Biloxi boys improved to 8-2.
Gautier 37, Hancock 25: Zavier Diamond had a big night for the Gators with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Gators (3-7) Friday night. Tony Perkins had nine points for Hancock.
Hancock girls 45, Gautier 15: Kalin Smith scored a game high of 18 points as the Lady Hawks improved to 7-4.
Picayune 54, East Marion 34: Three different members of the Maroon Tide scored in double digits to improve to 7-4. Steph Ayangma scored 14, Gary Travis pitched in 13 and Ahmad Lathan added 11.
Christian Collegiate girls 34, Sylva Bay 18: Sam Burleson scored 13 points to help CCA improve to 5-0.
Sylva Bay boys 64, Christian Collegate boys 46: Codie Hoffman-Hayes was the leading scorer for CCA (2-1) with 23 points.
Bay High 60, West Harrison 29: Galen Smith III scored 14 points to help the Tigers improve to 8-2.
Soccer
Jackson Prep 3, Gulfport 2: The Admirals fell at home Friday night despite receiving goals from Joseph Cumberland and Daniel Powell.
George County girls 4, D'Iberville 0: The Lady Rebels (3-7-1) rolled to a 1-1 region mark behind two goals from Vallary King. Anna Smith and Olivia Simpson both added goals and Skyler Steede provided the shutout in goal.
Resurrection 2, St. Stanislaus 1: Patrick Larsen and Jarrett Green both scored as the RCS boys improved to 7-0-1 with a win in Bay St. Louis. Cayden Perez had 10 saves in goal for Resurrection.
Other scores: Pearl River Central girls 3, Picayune 0. Picayune 5, Pearl River Central 3. Long Beach girls 3, Pascagoula 1. Long Beach 1, Pascagoula 0.
