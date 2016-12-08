High School Sports

December 8, 2016 8:28 PM

Admirals fall to Brother Martin

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

No. 4 Gulfport fell to Brother Martin 68-58 in overtime on Thursday.

Oliver McDowell led the Admirals (6-3) with 17 points and Dequarius McCord had eight rebounds.

The game was part of the 53rd annual Newman Invitational in New Orleans.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

View more video

Sports Videos