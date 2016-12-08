Admirals fall to Brother Martin

No. 4 Gulfport fell to Brother Martin 68-58 in overtime on Thursday.
Oliver McDowell led the Admirals (6-3) with 17 points and Dequarius McCord had eight rebounds.
The game was part of the 53rd annual Newman Invitational in New Orleans.
December 8, 2016 8:28 PM
