Biloxi-Pascagoula goes down to last shot

Fred Ramsey-Thompson’s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer allowing Pascagoula to escape Tuesday night with a 47-44 overtime win over Biloxi.
“He is one of the better players in the state,” said Biloxi coach Seber Windham. “We got a good look. Sometimes it doesn’t go in.”
The Panthers (7-2) seemingly took control of the game in the second quarter, connecting on four treys from four different shooters, shutting down the Indians offense, and outscoring Biloxi 22-4 over the quarter to take a 29-17 lead at the half.
“We talked about it before the game,” said Pascagoula coach Lorenzo Wright. “Biloxi is a team that wouldn’t quit.”
Behind Ramsey-Thompson, who scored seven in the third quarter, Biloxi (7-2) slowly eroded the Panthers lead to pull within 36-29 going into the final quarter. In the fourth, the Ramsey-Thompson led comeback continued, with two free throws, a trey, and assists on two Austin Cooley 3-pointers.
Cooley’s second 3-pointer, with 3:02 left in the game, knotted the game at 40-40, with neither team able to score over the last three minutes.
“He is a big-time player,” Wright said of Ramsey-Thompson. “And he made some big-time plays for them.”
In the first overtime, Pascagoula ripped the cover off the basket early with Dequon Weatherspoon and Jonas Burley connecting on 3-pointers from the right side of the arc, giving the Panthers a quick 46-40 lead with 2:52 left. However, the Panthers would be able to get only one more point — a free throw by Burley with nine seconds left in the game — allowing Ramsey-Thompson to mount another comeback.
With 2:31 left, Ramsey-Thompson hit a long jumper just inside the arc. A minute later, Deshaun Morgan hit a layup off a Pascagoula turnover to bring Biloxi to within two, 46-40, but the Indians would not get any closer.
Noel Jones paced Pascagoula with 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Burley finished with 13 points, with Jayden McCorvey adding 10 points. Weatherspoon finished with eight points, as all four connected on treys in the second quarter.
Ramsey-Thompson led all scorers with 19 points. Cooley finished with 10 points with Dontavius Proby adding six points off two treys.
Pascagoula girls 48, Biloxi 39: LSU signee Jailin Cherry scored 28 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Pascagoula broke a five-game losing streak.
“We are starting to play better,” said Pascagoula coach Crisla Herchenhahn. “We are starting to learn what we need to do.”
Cherry came out hot, scoring 13 points as the Panthers built a 19-6 advantage with a minute left in the first quarter. However, Biloxi’s Anna Thigpen finished out the first quarter with four points and Breanna Riley scored six points in the second as the Indians mounted a comeback, cutting Panthers lead to four, 21-17, midway through the second quarter.
Pascagoula’s Kristen Dawson, through, blunted the Biloxi run with a 3-pointer at 3:51 left in the first half. The Indians would not come within five of Pascagoula for the rest of the game.
Riley finished with 11 points to lead Biloxi. Gabby Fantroy added 10, hitting a pair of fourth-quarter treys as Biloxi attempted a late run, with Thigpen finishing with five points.
Alexis McBeath added 11 points for the Panthers as only five Pascagoula players scored.
“We need to develop some depth,” Herchenhahn said. “(Cherry) can not carry the team by herself.”
Herchenhahn said the Panthers’ roster will be bolstered soon as Victoria Hunter is expected to come off an ACL injury later this month.
