Prep roundup: Here’s Tuesday’s basketball, soccer results

No. 4 Gulfport knocked off East Jefferson on Tuesday night 60-44. Miles Daniels led GHS (6-2) with 23 points. Keevon Oney added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Faith Academy 74, No. 1 Harrison Central 68: Chyna Allen led HCHS (7-1) with 25 points. Arieanna Norwood added 21.
No. 6 Ocean Springs girls 39, West Harrison 36: Dougless St. Amant led OSHS (7-4) with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
St. Patrick girls 65, Sacred Heart 33: Morgan McCrea and Anna Clare Colson led St. Patrick (6-1) with 15 and 14 points respectively.
No. 3 St. Martin girls 64, No. 8 East Central 49: Daphane White had 36 points and 11 rebounds for St. Martin (8-4). Raven Overman scored 13 points with 11 rebounds, Alexis Walker had 10 points and Shania Wheeler handed out 10 assists to round out St. Martin’s leaders. Sania Wells and Madison Pearson led ECHS (5-2) with 20 and 13 points.
D’Iberville girls 38, Gautier 18: Sonnetta Richardson led DHS (3-4) with 14 points.
Other scores: Pascagoula girls 48, No. 4 Biloxi 39.
Soccer
Long Beach girls 6, Picayune 0: Maddie Beets scored all six goals for LBHS (4-3-1). Holly Weaver and Susie Stevison each had two assists.
Gulfport girls 5, Hancock 0: Alexis Arnoult scored a hat trick for GHS (8-2-1, 1-0). Anika Shenas and Britton Simpson scored the Lady Admirals’ other goals. Gracie Weatherly and Azaria Breaux split the shutout.
Vancleave girls 8, Purvis 1: Sydney Salter and Chelsea Morton each scored four goals for VHS (8-4).
Biloxi girls 3, Harrison Central 0: Zakiah Almatrood scored twice and Aubrie Edwards chipped in the third goal for BHS (5-2-3, 1-0). Lydia Harrington picked up the shutout.
Ocean Springs girls 8, D’Iberville 0: Kaylee Foster led OSHS (5-3-3) with four goals. Kayley Fountain scored twice and both Lindsay Charlton and Emma Hunt chipped in goals.
Gulfport 4, Hancock 2: Ashton LeBlanc scored twice and Daniel Powell rounded out Gulfport’s leaders. Benji Thames assisted on one of LeBlanc’s goals. GHS also scored on an own goal. The Hawks were led in scoring by goals from Cooper Graves and Samuel Burris.
Other scores: St. Martin girls 2, George County 0.
