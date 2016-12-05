With interest flooding in, QB Myles Brennan lays out recruiting timetable

Myles Brennan described the last week as “really hectic.”
After being nearly etched in stone with LSU’s signing class, the St. Stanislaus quarterback announced last week his decision to re-open his recruitment to see what else was out there. The move came shortly after the Tigers offered another 2017 quarterback.
While Brennan said he remains committed to LSU, he decided to take calls from other schools for the first time since his April pledge.
“Right now I’m just exploring my options, making sure I see everything and making the right decision. I’m taking it one day at a time,” he told the Sun Herald on Sunday afternoon. “At the end of the day, just making sure I’ve seen everything and visited all of the places I need to so I can make a decision when the time comes.”
Oklahoma State offered Brennan quickly after LSU extended an offer to Alabama commitment Tua Tagovailoa. Since his announcement, Brennan said he has heard from new schools Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame.
“They contacted me. That’s something I’ll definitely look into,” Brennan said of the Irish and the Wolverines. “They were basically just coming out and saying ‘hey,’ so we’ll see where that goes.”
Determining factor
Brennan said all the talk could end up being just that — talk — if LSU hires the right offensive coordinator.
“That’s going to play a big part in it. I guess when that happens I can start moving forward with a decision. I’m certainly going to take my visits.”
No time off
Although Brennan told reporters at last week’s Mr. Football banquet in Starkville that he would like to make a decision “soon,” it’s very possible his final decision could play out into 2017.
Brennan will be busy this week in Montgomery along with several other Coast standouts preparing for Saturday’s Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.
With exams, Christmas break and the Under-Armour All-America Game on Jan. 1, Brennan said he doesn’t anticipate another announcement coming in 2016.
“I know January is going to be really busy,” Brennan said. “That’s when I’m doing my officials and visits. Just trying to get through this week and then the All-American game.”
Brennan said he hopes to make official visits in January to at least Florida State, Oklahoma State and LSU, leaving room for two more possible destinations.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
