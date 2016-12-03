Prep Roundup: Bay High holds off Lawrence County

Jamaya Galloway scored 28 points as Bay High beat Lawrence County 50-48 on Saturday. The Lady Tigers improve to 8-3.
Soccer
Gulfport splits: Joseph Cumberland scored the only goal as Gulfport beat Tupelo 1-0 on Saturday. The Admirals fell to Northwest Rankin 4-0 on Friday.
Gulfport girls 3, Germantown 1: Alexis Arnoult had a hattrick as the Lady Admirals improved to 7-2-1.
George County girls split: Vallory King scored the only goal in George County’s 1-0 win over Petal on Saturday at the Laurel Showcase. The Lady Rebels (2-6-1) fell to Florence 2-0.
Vancleave 4, FCAHS 1: The Lady Bulldogs beat FCAHS on Saturday as Miranda Hines, Sydney Salter, kaden Henze and Chelsea Morton all scored.
