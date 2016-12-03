Biloxi blanks Stone at Showcase Soccer

Biloxi scored two first period goals to beat Stone 2-0 at the Gulfport Sportsplex on Saturday.
The Indians scored on a penalty kick following a handball in the box with 10 minutes left in the first half. Kyler Day’s shot slippedne past the Tomcats’ goalie.
Ramario Linton took advantage of a cross-in with a headshot into the net with approximately three minutes left before halftime for Biloxi (7-2-2).
“They just played a lot better ball in this game,” said Biloxi’s coach Randall Molsbee. “We came out kind of flat against Resurrection and gave up a PK (penalty kick). We wanted to set the score straight in this one. We came out and played a tough game in the second one and put it away.
“Stone came out in the second half really aggressive, real physical. They looked a lot more intense in the second half than they did in the first. We just played our game. Our guys controlled the tempo, slowed the ball down, held the ball, possessed it, made a lot of good passes, and slowed the tempo down.
Stone County came out more aggressively in the second half with four solid attempts. Evan McMurphy preserved the shutout for with stops on each shot.
“Evan did a good job for us, holding the shutout, making some key saves,” said Moslbee. “The shots that they had, he made some good saves on them.”
Biloxi lost earlier to Resurrection 1-0.
