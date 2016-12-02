Prep Roundup: Harrison Central girls overtake Oak Grove

Chyna Allen scored 32 points as Harrison Central beat Oak Grove 57-47 on Friday night. Harrison Central, coached by Nancy Ladner, is the Sun Herald’s top-ranked girls’ team.
St. Martin girls 53, Hattiesburg 35: Daphane White scored 34 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Lady Jackets (7-4). Raven Overman added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
St. Patrick girls 48, Vancleave 24: Morgan McCrea scored 12 points and Anna Claire Colson added 11 for the Lady Irish, who improved to 5-1.
Christian Collegiate Academy girls 43, Resurrection 5: Jill Peterman led the Lady Bulldogs (3-0) with 21 points and six steals.
Gautier 36, East Central 34: Deonta Lawler and D.J. Johnson each scored nine points, Lawler had eight rebounds and four blocked shots for the Gators (4-6). Reed Bable and Preston Walker each scored 10 for the Hornets.
Christian Collegiate Academy 40, Resurrection 35: Codie Coffman-Hayes scored 18 points, Sam Jackson grabbed 11 rebounds as CCA won its season opener.
Faith Academy 71, Pascagoula 54: The Panthers (6-2) were led by Jonas Burley’s 10 points.
Hattiesburg 51, St. Martin 50: Daetren Bivens scored 21 points for the Yellow Jackets (8-3), Jariyon Wilkins added nine.
East Central girls 61, Gautier 29: Samia Wells scored 24 points, Madison Pearson added 11 and Cayce Fulton with 11 for the unbeaten Lady Hornets (5-0).
Oak Grove 84, Harrison Central 52: The Red Rebels fall to 5-2. Harrison Central plays host to Faith Academy on Tuesday.
Soccer
Ocean Springs girls 5, Warren Central 0: Anslee Harris, Kelsay Himel, Kayley Fountain, Ameris Taylor and Haley Roll all scored for the Lady Greyhounds (4-2-2) at the Northwest Rankin Tournament. Autumn Fike and Ryleigh Sprague combined on the shutout.
Ocean Springs 0, Tupelo 0: The Greyhounds and Tupelo played to a scoreless tie at the Northwest Rankin Tournament.
