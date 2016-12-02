Dan Mullen’s Egg Bowl victory tour makes Jackson County swing

Mississippi State head football coach Dan Mullen made a swing through Jackson County on Thursday and he brought his Egg Bowl trophy with him.
Mullen visited three high school seniors who have verbally committed to play football for him – Ocean Springs receiver Austin Williams, Gautier offensive lineman Paul Gainer and Pascagoula offensive/defensive lineman James Jackson.
All three players posed with Mullen and the Egg Bowl Trophy during their visits.
Gainer was excited to get his hands on the hardware.
“That was awesome. I'm not going to lie,” Gainer said. “You can see all the previous years when Mississippi State won Ole Miss won. It was just a beautiful thing.”
Mississippi State cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley, a former Pascagoula star, made an appearance in the photo posted by Williams on his Twitter account:
Great visit with the future family today, and they brought some hardware pic.twitter.com/ndgCBnejTo— Austin Williams (@auss_10_) December 1, 2016
Williams caught 48 passes for 697 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2016 season for the Greyhounds.
Williams, Jackson and Gainer all committed to Mississippi State in April.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Gainer said that Mullen said he would likely line up at center for the Bulldogs.
“I'd play long snapper if they wanted me to,” Gainer said. “I'd just love to go out there and play for them.”
Jackson made 23 tackles this season on defense while splitting time at defensive tackle and on the offensive line.
