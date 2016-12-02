Southern Miss a finalist for JUCO DB, Coast product

It appears Tito Windham’s recruitment will likely go down to signing day Dec. 14.
The one-time Oklahoma Sooner and former Harrison Central standout has done well for himself the last two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
As a sophomore this season, Windham has certainly been active, recording 31 tackles, three interceptions 10 pass breakups, 13 passes defended and two forced fumbles.
His successful season opened the eyes of plenty of programs. Windham is a currently a Memphis commit, but he said Southern Miss has been pursuing him hard.
“They’re telling me they’re looking for a starter who can come in right away and help the program get better,” Windham said Thursday before his team toured the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. “About the same stuff Memphis wants.
“It’s close to home. I like Coach Hop (Jay Hopson). I like him and his staff. They have done a good job.”
Windham has also heard in recent weeks from Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Utah, Utah State and others.
New offers haven’t materialized just yet, but Windham is hopeful something happens after Northwest (9-2) plays Trinity Valley (10-1) in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl at 11 a.m. Saturday in Copperas Cove.
“I really believe that’s going to happen,” said the 5-foot-9 defensive back. “I’m hoping, but whatever comes I know it’s in God’s hands.”
Windham’s signing will be live streamed on HSFNetwork.com.
C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl
Who: Northwest vs. Trinity Valley
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Copperas Cove, Texas
Online: ESPN3.com
