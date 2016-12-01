Coast well-represented in 17’ MAC All-Star Soccer Game

Eighteen Coast players were chosen to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Boys’ and Girls’ All-Star Soccer Games.
The All-Star doubleheader will be played Feb. 11 at Clinton’s Arrow Field. The girls’ game will be played at 12:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 2:30 p.m.
Ocean Springs leads the South All-Star girls. The South Girls will be coached by Ocean Springs coach Ryan Joiner. Two Lady Greyhounds are on the squad: Kayley Fountain and Haley Ross.
Gulfport and West Harrison each have two All-star picks. Lauren Penny and Olivia Prescott represent the Lady Admirals. Gabby Vincent and Haley Lott lead the Lady Hurricanes.
Other girls All-Stars are Amanda Sylvia of Long Beach, OLA’s Laura Taylor, George County’s Vallory King and Jenna Broadus of St. Martin.
Eight Coast players were picked for the Boys’ team, with St. Stanislaus, Bay High and Ocean Springs each with two selections.
Andrew Elkins and Ismael Khouma are the Rockachaw All-Stars. Chris Pasvantis and Nate Bond are the Greyhound All-Stars. Ethan Loftin and Bo Bowman are the Tiger picks.
Other boys’ All-Stars are Travis Beck of Gulfport and Resurrection’s Jarrett Green.
Comments