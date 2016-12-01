Nine Coast standouts selected for MAC All-Star Volleyball Game

The Coast will be well represented in the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star Volleyball game.
Hancock leads the way with three All-Star selections for the July 19th contest, which will be played at Millsaps College. Our Lady Academy and Ocean Springs each have two picks. Jesse Rechtien, Rechtien’s son, will be an assistant coach.
Hancock coach Rick Rechtien will coach the South squad with three of his Lady Hawks: Destiny Hariel, Catie Ladner, and Madison Ladner. The Lady Hawks won the Class III state title.
Emma Funk, the Sun Herald’s player of the year, and Hannah Gest represent OLA, the Class I state champion. Chloe Coulter and Amelia Moore are the Ocean Springs’ selections.
The other All-Star picks are Sierra Buxton of Vancleave and Dywana Parker Gulfport.
Funk, Gest, Parker, Madison Ladner, Hariel, and Coulter all made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi volleyball team. Rechtien was Sun Herald’s coach of the year.
Catie Ladner, Moore and Buxton were All-South Mississippi Honorable Mention.
Rechtien is looking forward to the contest.
“I enjoy working with other volleyball athletes from around the state,” Rechtien said. “The State Volleyball All-star game has gotten better and better since it's inception several years back. It is awesome to get to know the kids personally and not just as another player on some other team.”
