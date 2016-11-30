St. Martin’s Ed Simpson nominated for prestigious honor

Former St. Martin basketball star Ed Simpson is receiving recognition for his actions away from the court.
The junior guard at Middle Tennessee was announced Wednesday as a nominee for the 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team.
This marks the fifth year that Allstate and the National Association of Basketball Coaches are recognizing a select group of men's college basketball players for their work in the community.
Some of the community work that Simpson has done includes:
- Working with the Special Olympics of Rutherford County, Camp Ability with Special Kids and helping with National Reading Day.
- Serving as a mentor for students at Rutherford County schools.
- Taking part in the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Alzheimer's Walk in Ocean Springs.
- Helping a group that provides Christmas presents for underprivileged children in Ocean Springs.
Simpson is among 181 nominees who are in contention for a final list of 10 award recipients. There will be five players from the Division I level and five players from Divisions II, III and NAIA. The honorees will be announced in February.
Simpson is averaging 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds through seven games this season for the Blue Raiders (6-1). The 6-foot-2 sharp shooter spent the offseason recovering from a fractured ankle he suffered on March 9 as MTSU was in preparations for the Conference USA Tournament in Birmingham.
Simpson had to watch from the bench as MTSU won the C-USA Tournament and shocked Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Simpson was a two-time member of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.
