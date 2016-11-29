Prep roundup: St. Martin’s Daphane White does it all, earns triple-double

No. 1 Harrison Central rolled past Long Beach 51-9 on Tuesday. Khelland Smith had 12 points to lead HCHS (7-0). Chyna Allen scored 10 points.
No. 6 East Central girls 44, Gautier 30: Sania Wells led ECHS past Gautier with 17 points, six steals and four assists. Madison Pearson had eight points. Alexis Laughlin had seven steals and five rebounds.
No. 8 St. Martin girls 44, West Harrison 27: Daphane White registered a triple-double on Tuesday, scoring 21 points with 13 rebounds and 13 blocks for SMHS (6-4).
Faith Academy (Alabama) 54, No. 5 Gulfport 49: D.Q. McCord led Gulfport (5-2) with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
No. 3 Harrison Central 73, No. 8 Long Beach 45: Dajon Whitworth led HCHS (5-1) with 20 points. Daquan Perkins and Isaiah Steele chipped in 12 and 10 points respectively.
Gautier 30, East Central 29: Nick Steele led GHS (3-6) on Tuesday with 10 points. Zavier Diamond had seven points, eight rebounds and four steals.
No. 7 Ocean Springs girls 58, No. 10 Pascagoula 39: Alexis Caldwell and Dougless St. Amant had double-doubles for OSHS (5-4). Caldwell had 14 points and 15 rebounds. St. Amant had 14-13.
No. 4 Pascagoula 67, Ocean Springs 59 (2OT): Noel Jones led Pascagoula (6-1) with 24 points. Daquan Weatherspoon and Zarin Cole each had 12.
No. 9 St. Martin 38, West Harrison 35: Tim Downs and D.Q. Gaudin led SMHS (8-2) with 13 and 12 points respectively. Gaudin also had 10 rebounds and took four charges.
Soccer
Ocean Springs 4, St. Stanislaus 2: Ocean Springs’ Kealan Baggett, Nick Good, Caleb Burke and Max Higginbotham all scored for SSC on Monday night, with the latter also chipping in two assists. The Greyhounds improved to 5-0-1 with the win.
Northeast Jones 2, George County girls 1: Claudia Passeau scored for GCHS (1-5-1).
Biloxi 1, West Harrison 0: Fabresio Doria scored Biloxi’s lone goal. Maddux Trochesset earned the shutout for the Indians (6-1-2) with four save.
Ocean Springs girls 4, OLA 0: Kaylee Foster, Camille Blankenship and Ameris Taylor all scored for OSHS (3-2-1). Autumn Fike earned the shutout.
Ocean Springs 2, Gulfport 0: Caleb Burke and Mike Jimenez scored for OSHS (6-0-1).
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
