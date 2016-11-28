New No. 1s top Sun Herald’s latest basketball rankings

Harrison Central’s girls have gotten off to a hot start in 2016 — both on the court and in the standings.
Considered one of the deepest teams on the Coast, if not in the state, Sun Herald’s new No. 1 made a statement last week, knocking off former top team Bay High 48-39.
“I think the biggest thing is we’re not depending on one person,” HCHS coach Nancy Ladner said. “We’re stressing team ball. I think they have bought into the concept that it will take the team to win — not one person.”
The Red Rebelettes (6-0) have shown vast improvement in practice, Ladner said, which has translated to game success.
“You see a motivation and fire that they want to win,” she said. “I can’t be more proud of them right now. They have come out and shown growth. We’re seeing what we’re preaching.”
Chyna Allen and Da’Mia Henry have been leading the team in scoring and on the boards, but HCHS has a deep roster, with Yolanda Nelson, Arie’Anna Norwood, Teara Leshore, De’Asia McInnis and Olivia Brooks also playing pivotal roles.
“They’re all coming in and giving us really good play,” Ladner said. “All nine of our players are giving us something.”
HCHS is averaging 56 points per game, but Ladner said her team’s success is all predicated from the opposite end of the court.
“My belief is defense wins ballgames,” she said. “That’s what we stress. Defense has pulled us through. When we have been behind, the changes we made were for defense because defense leads to offense.”
Girls Top 10: No. 1 Harrison Central (6-0), No. 2 Bay (7-1), No. 3 Gulfport (5-3), No. 4 Biloxi (6-3), No. 5 Hancock (6-3), No. 6 East Central (3-1), No. 7 Ocean Springs (4-4), No. 8 St. Martin (5-4), No. 9 Pearl River Central (5-1), No. 10 Pascagoula (3-5). Dropped out: Moss Point (3-3). Receiving votes: Pass Christian (5-6).
Boys Top 10: No. 1 Bay (6-0), No. 2 Biloxi (6-1), No. 3 Harrison Central (4-1), No. 4 Pascagoula (5-1), tied No. 5 Gulfport (5-1) and George County (5-0), No. 7 Pass Christian (5-1), No. 8 Long Beach (4-1), No. 9 St. Martin (6-2), tied No. 10 St. Patrick (3-1) and Vancleave (2-2). Dropped out: Ocean Springs (3-3). Receiving votes: D’Iberville (3-4).
Boys Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
Previous
1. Bay (30)
6-0
2
2. Biloxi (27)
6-1
1
3. Harrison Central (23)
4-1
3
4. Pascagoula (19)
5-1
5
T5. Gulfport (18)
5-1
6
T5. George County (18)
5-0
4
7. Pass Christian (12)
5-1
7
8. Long Beach (9)
4-1
8
9. St. Martin (4)
6-2
RV
T10. St. Patrick (2)
3-1
10
T10. Vancleave (2)
2-2
NR
Dropped out: Ocean Springs (0; 3-3; 9)
Receiving votes: D’Iberville (1; 3-4; NR)
Girls Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
Previous
1. Harrison Central (30)
6-0
2
2. Bay (27)
7-1
1
3. Gulfport (21)
5-3
6
4. Biloxi (20)
6-3
3
5. Hancock (19)
6-3
5
6. East Central (12)
3-1
T7
7. Ocean Springs (10)
4-4
NR
8. St. Martin (9)
5-4
4
9. Pearl River Central (6)
5-1
9
10. Pascagoula (5)
3-5
10
Dropped out: Moss Point (3; 3-3; T7)
Receiving votes: Pass Christian (3; 5-6; NR)
