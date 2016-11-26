Prep Roundup: Harrison Central sweeps Thanksgiving shootout

Dajon Whitworth scored 23 points, DaQuan Perkins added 13 as Harrison Central beat Jesuit 71-58 on Saturday night. Harrison Central improved to 4-1.
In the girls’ game, the Red Rebelettes beat Crystal Springs 63-37 as Da’Mia Henry scored 14 points, Chyna Allen added 12.
Bay High 63, D’Iberville 44: Galen Smith III scored 17 points, Galen Smith Jr. added 13, Jaylan Wilson with 12 to lead unbeaten Bay High (6-0).
Biloxi 47, Crystal Springs 36: Fred Ramsey-Thompson scored 22 points to lead Biloxi at the Harrison Central Thanksgiving shootout on Saturday.
Bay High girls 56, Brandon 42: Jamaya Galloway scored 28 points, Amari Pittman added 11 for the Lady Tigers (7-1) at the PRCC Classic.
