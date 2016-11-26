Meet the Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week

The Picayune football team came up short in the 5A South State title game, but one versatile member of the Maroon Tide provided a pair of big plays.
Junior defensive back/running back Shaun Anderson is the Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in Friday night's 45-27 loss to Laurel.
Anderson had a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter and he picked off Laurel quarterback Tyquan Ulmer in the end zone on the Golden Tornadoes' first drive of the second half.
Anderson led Picayune (12-2) with four interceptions this season.
