Meet the Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week

Poplarville running back Austin Bolton again came up with several big plays Friday night.
The junior ran 16 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns as Poplarville beat Florence 42-14 to claim the 4A South State title.
Bolton's big numbers earn him the title of Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week. He has won the honor in back to back weeks.
It didn't take long for Bolton to make his presence felt Friday night, carrying the ball 78 yards for a touchdown on the first snap of the game for the Hornets.
Bolton has run 179 times for 1,705 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.
Poplarville will play Lafayette County at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Starkville for the 4A state title.
