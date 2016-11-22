Prep roundup: Double-double helps lift St. Martin past McGill-Toolen

The Yellow Jackets (6-2) pushed their winning streak to four games on Tuesday with an impressive 50-43 win against McGill-Toolen. Trez Kennedy led St. Martin with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Da’quan Gaudin chipped in 12 points and Daetren Bivens had 11.
Picayune 62, Hancock 33: Picayune’s boys claimed the championship in Hancock’s tournament with a 62-33 win over the host on Tuesday.
The Maroon Tide (4-2) was led by Seth Ayangma’s 19-point performance. Clay Knight and Delrae Smith scored 12 and 11 points respectively.
No. 1 Biloxi 65, B.C. Rain 35: Fred Ramsey-Thompson and Dontavius Proby each scored 12 points for the Indians (4-1).
No. 2 Harrison Central girls 48, No. 1 Bay 39: Chyna Allen led HCHS to an upset win over host Bay on Tuesday with 17 points. Da’Mia Henry added 10 for the Red Rebelettes. Jamaya Galloway led Bay with 18.
No. 5 Hancock 47, Pass Christian 27: Jaylin Ladner and Kalin Smith led HHS (6-2) with 14 and 12 points respectively. The Lady Hawks split Monday’s schedule, falling to No. 10 Pascagoula 50-38 and defeating Picayune 54-36. Smith scored 11 in the Goula loss; Jaylin Ladner and Kaylan Ladner led HHS against Picayune with 14 and 11 points.
Gautier 49, No. 9 Ocean Springs 31: Deonta Lawler had a massive game for GHS (2-6), scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Other scores: No. 6 Gulfport girls 43, Madison Central 20; No. 3 Biloxi girls 54, No. 4 St. Martin 24.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
