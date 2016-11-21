Laurel, Ocean Springs to meet in winner’s bracket in Gulfport Tourney

The Laurel High Lady Tornadoes overcame a late Gulfport rally and five fourth quarter lead changes to win the nightcap game on the first day of the Lady Admiral Classic at Gulfport on Monday.
With the game tied at 56-56, Tamirra Haskin was fouled behind the arc just before the game-ending buzzer. Haskin sank the first free throw to give the Lady Tornadoes the 57-56 win.
Haskin led all scorers with 23 points, including a three-pointer to regain the lead for the Lady Tornadoes at 54-53 with 45 seconds remaining on the game clock. She had the ball in her hands with 18 seconds remaining and then launched the three-pointer that drew the foul.
"We just had to keep to the plan, being patient and using our bench," Laurel coach Alphaka Moore said. "We have a lot of depth with a lot of girls who can come in and out and do the job because we had to press the whole game. Gulfport size-wise is way bigger than us.
"I am really proud of these girls. In game type situations like these, they have learned to rise to the occasion."
The Lady Tornadoes will play Ocean Springs in the 7:30 game on Tuesday. The Lady Greyhounds breezed by Madison Central 57-23.
Dougless St. Amant led the Lady Greyhounds with 19 points.
In the tournament's opening game, Davidson defeated St. Martin 52-41 Kiarra Richard led Davidson with 23 points, and Daphane White scored 27 points for St. Martin.
In the second game, McComb defeated Biloxi 53-36. Brandy Patterson led McComb with 17 points, and Breanna Riley led Biloxi with 12 points.
Tuesday's consolation games pit St. Martin against Biloxi in the 3 p.m. game, followed by Gulfport and Madison Central at 4:30.
Davidson and McComb play in the first semifinal game at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by Laurel and Ocean Springs at 7:30.
Comments