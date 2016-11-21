Prep roundup: Pascagoula, D’Iberville boys come out on top

Noel Jones scored 15 points to lead the Pascagoula boys basketball team to a 56-44 win over Ocean Springs Monday in a tournament at Ocean Springs.
Jayden McCorvey added 12 points and Dequan Weatherpoon pitched in 11 for the Panthers (4-1). Pascagoula plays Baldwin County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Ocean Springs.
Picayune 43, Salmen (La.) 41: Steph Ayangma scored 21 points to help Picayune improve to 3-2 with a win in the tournament at Hancock High School. Sophomore Marvun Anold added 10 points for Picayune, which plays Hancock at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the second day of the tournament.
Gulfport girls 5, Ocean Springs 5: Alexis Arnoult led the Gulfport girls soccer team with three goals and Elizabeth Pringle provided the other two scores for the Lady Admirals (6-1-1).
D'Iberville 61, St. Patrick 53: Kyle Winters scored 18 points to help the Warriors improve to 3-3. Tavian Strobridge led St. Patrick with 19 points. Tucker Santiago and Jack Magandy both had 10 for the Irish (3-1).
St. Patrick girls 48, D'Iberville 46: Morgan McCrea poured in 24 points as the Class 3A Irish (4-1) topped Class 6A D'Iberville.
Pass Christian girls 42, Pascagoula 36: The Lady Pirates improved to 4-4 behind 11 points from Daysia Dedeaux and nine from Maliya Bullard.
OLA girls 5, Sacred Heart 3: The OLA varsity won Monday thanks to goals by Elizabeth Elkins, Paige Palazzo, and three by Aubrey Wawrek.
Other scores: Brother Martin 2, Gulfport 0 (boys soccer); Purvis 57, Vancleave 34 (girls basketball); Vancleave 53, Purvis 34 (boys basketball.
