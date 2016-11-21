Bay High boys join Lady Tigers among Coast’s elite in latest Top 10

Prior to the start of the basketball season, several Coast coaches pointed to Bay High as a team to watch.
The Tigers returned a bulk of last year’s team that went 19-9 and with the likes of Galen Smith Jr. and Galen Smith III, listed at 6-foot-7 and 6-9 respectively, Randy McCrory’s team is likely the largest in South Mississippi.
So far, the Tigers have made the aforementioned coaches look smart. Bay High is off to a 4-0 start and jumped up in the Sun Herald’s latest Top 10 from No. 6 to No. 2.
“We have most of our guys back and the kids really worked hard to improve. It's been years of work really because it's been the same bunch,” McCrory said. “We have had good guard play on defense and those front line guys control the ball. We haven’t put ourselves in many tough positions and our defense has been real steady.”
In Bay’s four wins over North Forrest, Pascagoula, Forrest County AHS and Southeast Lauderdale, the Tigers have had three different leading scorers.
“I think that's important,” McCrory said. “You can’t just key on one or two guys to stop us. People are going to try to stop ‘Tula’ (Galen Smith III), but it's hard to do when you have other guys who can catch and shoot.”
The No. 2 Tigers will be tested Tuesday with a home matchup against No. 3 Harrison Central (3-0).
“It'll be a tough game,” McCrory said. “We know that Harrison Central will play hard. They're scrappy and well coached.
“The key for us will be taking care of the ball. We have gotten a little bit fast.”
Boys Top 10: No. 1 Biloxi (2-0), No. 2 Bay (4-0), No. 3 Harrison Central (3-0), No. 4 George County (5-0), No. 5 Pascagoula (3-1), No. 6 Gulfport (2-1), No. 7 Pass Christian (5-1), No. 8 Long Beach (4-0), No. 9 Ocean Springs (3-1), No. 10 St. Patrick (3-0). Dropped out: Vancleave (2-2), St. Martin (4-2), West Harrison (2-3).
Girls Top 10: No. 1 Bay (6-0), No. 2 Harrison Central (4-0), No. 3 Biloxi (5-1), No. 4 St. Martin (3-2), No. 5 Hancock (4-1), No. 6 Gulfport (3-2), Tied No. 7 Moss Point (3-2) and East Central (3-1), No. 9 Pearl River Central (4-0), No. 10 Pascagoula (1-4). Dropped out: Ocean Springs (2-3), D’Iberville (2-2).
Tournament week
School may be out for Thanksgiving, but basketball courts across South Mississippi will be bustling. St. Martin, Gulfport, Hancock and Ocean Springs are all hosting tournaments. St. Martin and Gulfport’s run Monday-Wednesday; Ocean Springs and Hancock’s are Monday and Tuesday.
For results from throughout the week, visit SunHerald.com.
Boys Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
Previous
1. Biloxi (29)
2-0
1
2. Bay (26)
4-0
6
3. Harrison Central (25)
3-0
T3
4. George County (22)
5-0
T3
5. Pascagoula (18)
3-1
2
6. Gulfport (15)
2-1
T3
7. Pass Christian (12)
5-1
7
8. Long Beach (7)
4-0
NR
9. Ocean Springs (5)
3-1
RV
10. St. Patrick (4)
3-0
T9
Dropped out: Vancleave (0; 2-2; 8), St. Martin (2; 4-2; T9), West Harrison (0; 2-3; T9)
Girls Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
Previous
1. Bay (30)
6-0
1
2. Harrison Central (27)
4-0
2
3. Biloxi (24)
5-1
7
4. St. Martin (21)
3-2
T3
5. Hancock (17)
4-1
5
6. Gulfport (15)
3-2
T3
T7. Moss Point (10)
3-2
RV
T7. East Central (10)
3-1
RV
9. Pearl River Central (7)
4-0
10
10. Pascagoula (4)
1-4
6
Dropped out: Ocean Springs (0; 2-3; 8), D’Iberville (0; 2-2; 9)
Comments