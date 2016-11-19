Meet the Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week

The Poplarville football team again put together an impressive performance on the ground in a 60-12 win at Mendenhall Friday night to clinch the right to host the Class 4A South State title game.
Junior running back Austin Bolton again played a large role in that rushing attack and that's why he's the Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week.
Bolton had nine carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns. His longest run of the night game on the first snap of the second half when he ran 65 yards for a touchdown.
Poplarville had two other players score multiple touchdowns. Senior fullback Pernell ran 12 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Tyson Holston ran five times for 104 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 58-yard touchdown reception.
Poplarville will host Florence at 7 p.m. on Friday in the South State title game.
Comments