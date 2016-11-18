Prep Roundup: Bay High sweeps FCAHS

Dairus Wyman scored 21 points as Bay High routed FCAHS 70-43 on Friday night. Chris Moody added 20, Galen Smith Jr. finished with 18 for the Tigers (3-0).
Biloxi girls 39, D’Iberville 32: Breanna Riley scored 13 points as the Lady Indians (5-1) won on Friday.
Hancock girls 50, West Harrison 28: Kalin Smith scored 16 points, Jaylin Ladner added 13 and Jadyn Olson scored 10 as the Lady Hawks (4-1) prevailed.
Harrison Central girls 60, Moss Point 57: Chyna Allen scored 16 points, Arieanna Norwood and De’Asia McGinnis each scored 10 for the Red Rebelettes (3-0).
Biloxi 64, D'Iberville 51: Fred Ramsey Thompson scored 19 points, Martel Turner added 17 to lead the Indians (3-0).
Bay High girls 67, FCAHS 31: Jamaya Galloway scored 29 points to lead the Lady Tigers (6-0). Amari Pittman added 21 for Bay High, who hosts harrison Central on Tuesday night.
Harrison Central 81, Moss Point 33: Dajon Whitworth scored 15 points, D’Quan Perkins added 12, Josh Green and Micah Hartzog scored 10 for the Red Rebels (3-0).
Thursday
Pearl River Central 52, Vancleave 48: A.J. Banks scored 26 points, Willie Reece added 10 for the Blue Devils (3-3) on Thursday.
No. 9 St. Patrick 76, Friendship Christian (Mobile, Ala.) 25: Jack Magandy led the Fighting Irish (3-0) on Thursday with 22 points and 14 rebounds.
No. 8 Pass Christian 54, Picayune 35: E.J. Belino, Demarcus Boyd and Aydarius Young acored 14, 13 and 12 points respectively for PCHS (5-1).
Soccer
Gulfport girls 5, St. Patrick 1: Alexis Arnoult scored four goals, Elizabeth Stiesel added on for the Lady Admirals (6-1). Britton Simpson and Anika Shenas each had two assists.
Ocean Springs 4, Mount Carmel 2: Kaylee Foster had a hattrick as Ocean Springs won on Friday night. Lindsay Charlton added the other goal for Ocean Springs (2-1-1).
