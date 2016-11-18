Nanih Waiya eliminates Resurrection from 1A state playoffs

Nanih Waiya jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead and never looked back en-route to a 27-0 victory over Resurrection in the Class 1A South State Semifinals on Friday night.
The Eagles’ season ended at 10-3. For the second time in three seasons, Nanih Waiya ended Resurrection’s season. The Warriors won 24-0 in the 2014 playoffs.
Chris Smith, 1A’s Mr. Football in Mississippi, scored two touchdowns for Nanih Waiya (13-1). Taemaus Glass also scored twice for Nanih Waiya.
“We were beaten by a better football team,” Eagles coach Scott Sisson said. “It’s the best defense we’ve seen all year. Smith and Glass are the best one-two combo I’ve seen since I coached Vick Ballard and Jonathan DeFlanders at Pascagoula.”
It was the last game at Resurrection for running back Patrick Watts, who ran for 77 yards against the Warriors. He finished the season with 1,538 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments