George County, D’Iberville highlight Region 4-6A teams

Eric Collins didn’t waste any time making his mark on Region 4-6A.
The former Pearl River Central coach, in his first year at D’Iberville, led the Warriors to a 6-1 region mark and an 8-4 overall record.
Thursday, the region’s coaches selected him as 4-6A Coach of the Year.
George County’s LaRaymond Spivery and D’Iberville’s Tyler Barnes were also named offensive and defensive MVPs.
Both had outstanding seasons for their respective schools. Spivery was among the nation’s passing leaders and finished the season with 4,209 yards passing and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rushed for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Barnes was one of the Coast’s top defenders as a senior. The Southern Miss commit racked up 136 total tackles along with six tackles for loss, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, three blocked field goals and three forced fumbles.
First team offense: St. Martin QB Wayne Overman III, D’Iberville RB Micah Booker, Harrison Central RB Keon Moore, Harrison Central tight end Chase Jones, Gulfport OLs Nick Dunomes and D.J. Stevenson, Harrison Central OLs Jacob Shoemaker and Bryce Ramsey, D’Iberville OL Louis Paul Smith, St. Martin WR Kalem Reddix, Ocean Springs WR Austin Williams, Biloxi WR Tim Jones, George County WRs D’Wan Williams and Tyrese Fryfogle, St. Martin K Sean Gomez and Hancock P Steven Good.
First team defense: Ocean Springs LB Brandon Smith, Biloxi LB D.J. Smith, Hancock LB Trenton Ladner, Gulfport LB Karlos Dillard, Harrison Central DL Noah Vance, D’Iberville DL Michael McCoy, Gulfport DL Ginarious Johnson, George County DL McKinnley Jackson, Gulfport DBs Lucious Tyson and Princeton Fells, Biloxi DB Jiles Bradfield and D’Iberville DB D.J. Polk.
Second team offense: Harrison Central QB Tavis Williams, Biloxi RB Nick Ross, D’Iberville RB Ja’Quavis Foster, D’Iberville TE Timothy Galloway, D’Iberville OL Sage Pellinan, George County OL Nathanial Hembree, Biloxi OLs Thaddeus King, Nick Tiblier and Ethan Myers, St. Martin OL Jadarrion Evans, Hancock WR Heath Dedeaux, George County WR Kaleb Gentry, St. Martin WR Issac Williams, Gulfport WR Jalen Knight, D’Iberville P Brady Groce and Biloxi K Kevin Martinez.
Second team defense: Gulfport LB Orlando Brown, St. Martin LB Peyton Piglia, Hancock LB Ray Ladner, D’Iberville LB Chad Searight, Biloxi DL Blayr Case, Hancock DL Zack Flowers, Gulfport DL Jeremiah Braziel, D’Iberville DL Chris Clayton, St. Martin DL Dante Starks, D’Iberville DB Chris Thompson, Ocean Springs DB Dwain Alford, St. Martin DB Blake Palmer, George County DB Joseph Lawrence and Biloxi DB Tyler Price.
College bound: Four of the All-Region 4-6A players are currently committed to D1 programs, with more holding at least one offer from a four-year institution. The region’s committed players include: Barnes (Southern Miss), Overman (Air Force), Reddix (Colorado State) and Austin Williams (Mississippi State). Jackson, Louis Paul Smith, Starks, Moore, Tavis Williams, Shoemaker, Fryfogle and Jones all hold at least one offer.
Youth movement: Ramsey, Louis Paul Smith, Trenton Ladner and Starks were the only sophomores honored. Jackson was the lone freshman selected.
