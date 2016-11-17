Prep roundup: St. Martin standout sinks triple-double in win

Daphane White had a huge game for No. 3 St. Martin (3-2) on Thursday, registering 24 points, 12 blocks and 11 rebounds in the Lady Yellow Jackets’ 47-35 win over Hattiesburg.
St. Patrick 55, Our Lady Academy 18: Morgan McCrea scored 23 points for St. Patrick (3-1).
No. 1 Biloxi 60, No. 9 West Harrison 42: Fred Ramsey-Thompson led BHS (2-0) with 21 points on Tuesday. Michael Burbridge had 10 points and 17 rebounds. West Harrison (2-2) was led by Quieran Gray’s 10 points.
Other scores: Gautier girls 38, George County 33.
Soccer
Gulfport 2, Sacred Heart (La.) 0: Alexis Arnolt and Britton Simpson each scored for GHS on Wednesday night.
Gulfport 1, Newman (La.) 1: Jake Penny scored Wednesday. Christopher Bruni recorded the assist.
