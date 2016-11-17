MHSAA realignment affects three Coast teams for ‘17 and ‘18

The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced its planned realignment for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years Thursday morning and it brings changes for two Coast schools.
Pascagoula moves up to Class 6A, St. Patrick drops down to Class 2A and George County moves from Region 4-6A to Region 3-6A.
Pascagoula moves up from Class 5A to 6A in Region 4-6A. Pascagoula will join fellow Coast programs D'Iberville, Gulfport, Hancock, Harrison Central, Ocean Springs and St. Martin in 4-6A.
Wayne County, which beat Pascagoula 31-24 in the playoffs last week, replaces the Panthers in Region 4-5A, which will also consist of Gautier, Hattiesburg, Long Beach, Pearl River Central, Picayune, Stone and West Harrison.
George County joins Region 3-6A, which will also include Brandon, Jim Hill, Meridian, Oak Grove, Pearl, Petal and Terry.
St. Patrick will be in Region 8-2A along with Collins, North Forrest, Perry Central and Richton.
This marks the first time that Pascagoula has been in Class 6A.
