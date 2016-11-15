Bay High boys make early statement vs. Pascagoula

0:46 It was a close basketball game, but Bay High girls come out on top Pause

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:35 4-year-old had enough at this wedding

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

1:11 Pascagoula High takes the Restore Summit challenge

2:07 Twins draw twice the attention to sister cities

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments