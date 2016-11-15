Bay High brothers dunk over Pascagoula

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about his week prep football games including the big rivalry matchup between Gulfport and Biloxi. Also discussed in this week's episode are St. Martin at D'Iberville, Pascagoula at Gautier and Forrest County at East Central.
Sun Herald sports writers Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs take a look at key high school football match-ups including Pascagoula-Picayune, Resurrection-Lumberton, George County-St. Martin and D’Iberville-Harrison Central.
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs cover the top prep games on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this Friday. They give their picks for Ocean Springs at St. Martin, St. Stanislaus at Moss Point, D'Iberville at Gulfport and Biloxi at George County.
St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan threw a pass for his 145th career touchdown to break the Mississippi career touchdown record on Friday, October 14, 2016, against East Central. The record was previously held by Dylan Favre.
Reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs bring you this weeks top games in prep football. This weeks games include East Central at St. Stanislaus, Pascagoula at Hattiesburg, Stone County at Picayune and George County at Ocean Springs.