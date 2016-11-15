Prep roundup: No. 1 Bay High girls, No. 6 Pascagoula play thriller

Taz Lewis’ free throw with 8.5 seconds remaining Tuesday night lifted the No. 1 Bay High girls past visiting No. 6 Pascagoula 49-48.
Bay’s Jamaya Galloway led all players with 19 points and five steals. Dasia Barnes chipped in 12 points for Bay (4-0). Recent LSU signee Jailin Cherry led Pascagoula (1-4) with 18 points. Alexis McBeath added 12.
St. Patrick 50, Sacred Heart 13: Morgan McCrea helped St. Patrick improve to 2-1 on the year with a 13-point performance in the Fighting Irish’s 50-13 win over Sacred Heart.
Gautier 46, St. Stanislaus 43: Deonta Lawler had a complete game for GHS (1-4), tallying 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Demetris Watson added nine points. Jeremiah Reynoso and Luke Ladner scored 18 and 12 points respectively for SSC.
Other scores: George County girls 40, Stone 30.
Soccer
####
Other scores: St. Martin girls 3, Pascagoula 2
