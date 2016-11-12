Prep Roundup: Biloxi blanks Pascagoula

Cole Switzer, Kyler Day and Nico Mateus all scored goals as Biloxi beat Pascagoula 3-0 on Saturday. Maddux Trochesset recorded the shutout for the Indians (2-1-1).
South Jones girls 6, Harrison Central 0: The Red Rebelettes fell at the Laurel Tournament. Delaney Cooley scored twice, Summer Boyette, Anna Kate Howard, and Anna Sylvester all each added goal.
Basketball
West Harrison girls 60, Pass Christian 52: Allanah Turner scored 22 points, Dwaynna Kennedy added 14 as the Lady Hurricanes (1-2) won at the Pass Christian Tournament on Saturday. Daysia Dedeaux led Pass Christian with 17 points.
Bay High 35, Biloxi 31: Jamaya Galloway 11 points for Bay High Friday in the Lady Indians’ Tipoff Classic. Bre Riley scored 10 for Biloxi
St. Martin girls 54, Gautier 30: Daphane White scored 20 points, 14 rebounds, and blocked eight shots for unbeaten St. Martin (2-0). Paola Torres 13 points. Raven Overman finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
St. Martin 26, Gautier 23: Daetren Bivens had eight points and four steals, Da’Quan Gaudin also had eight for the Yellow Jackets.
Moss Point girls 56, Long Beach 19: Brieanna Miller and LaMiracle Sims each scored 12 points. Robyn Lee added 11, Celia Rodgers with 10.
Long Beach 65, Moss Point 55: Darren Cook scored 27 points as the Bearcats prevailed on Friday. Dontavious Ferguson added 11 points, Monta Davis scored 10 for the Bearcats. Moss Point was led by Tyquan Lucky’s 20 points.
Pass Christian 67, Hancock 50: Tezz Green scored 15 points to lead the Pirates. LaDarius Young added 13, E.J. Elliott scored 12 for Pass Christian.
Christian Collegiate Academy girls 41, Our Lady Academy 39: Lana Sangprawej scored 10 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
