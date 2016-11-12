Meet the Sun Herald’s Offensive player of the week

Picayune ran for 488 yards in its Class 5A first-round state playoff victory over Wingfield on Friday night.
Running back Shaun Anderson played a big role, rushing for 202 yards and scoring four touchdowns on just 11 carries.
The junior is the Sun Herald’s offensive player of the week. Anderson scored on runs of 29, 39, eight and 15 yards to lead the Maroon Tide (11-1) into a second-round showdown against Wayne County next week at Lee-Triplett Stadium.
