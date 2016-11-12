High School Sports

November 12, 2016 12:14 PM

Meet the Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee

The Resurrection Catholic football team used a dominant defensive performance to advance to the second round of the Class 1A South State playoffs Friday night.

The Eagles held Noxapater to only four first downs in a 17-6 win and two of those came on penalties.

One player who played a big role was senior defensive tackle Jackson Byrd, who is the Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week.

The 6-foot, 280-pound Byrd accounted for nine tackles, including three for lost yardage.

Byrd has a total of 66 tackles this season, including 19 for lost yardage.

Resurrection (10-2) travels to Nanih Waiya (12-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

