November 11, 2016 11:54 PM

Strong second half lifts Florence past East Central

By Patrick Magee

East Central's potent offense failed to get going in the second half as the Hornets fell 31-14 at Florence in the second round of the Class 4A South State playoffs Fridaynight.

East Central led 14-10 at the half, but Florence rolled off 21 unanswered points in the second half to improve to 11-2 this season.

Florence will travel to Purvis in the Class 4A South State semifinals.

East Central had its season come to a close with a record of 8-5.

Junior running back Tony Brown had the only two scores of the night for the Hornets. He ran it in from 5 yards out to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead at the 8:05 mark of the first quarter.

After Florence tied the contest at 7-7, Brown scored from 30 yards out to give East Central a 14-7 lead with 3:37 left in the first half.

East Central had a pair of costly turnovers in the second half that kept the offense from picking up steam.

Brown finished the season with a whopping total of 41 rushing touchdowns.

