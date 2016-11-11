Picayune cruises past Wingfield

Picayune’s scored on all four first quarter possessions, en-route to a 63-30 win over Wingfield in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Lee-Triplett Stadium.
The Maroon Tide’s rushing game established itself early, punching out positive yardage on just about every play in the first half. Shaun Anderson led the Maroon Tide’s first half attack with 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns, followed by Josh Littles with 87 yards and David Baker with 30 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought we did a good job,” said Maroon Tide coach Dodd Lee. “You know Josh is a little dinged up. Hopefully we have him back closer to full speed next week. We missed Josh, but those kids (Anderson and Baker) are good football players.”
Wingfield scored on their first possession as La’Andre Thomas connected with Terry Watts for a 69-yard scoring pass to tie the game at 6-6. But that was as close as it would get as Picayune’s corners relegated Thomas to a runner, defending with deflections and a couple of interceptions.
“We love our corners,” Lee said. “And overall our effort was good. That quarterback (Thomas) made it hard. You couldn’t pin him up in a small room. I don’t know if three or four of us could tackle him. He’s a good player. He made us look bad at times, but the boy’s a good football player.”
Anderson put the Maroon Tide on the scoreboard first, capping the game’s opening possession with a 29-yard scoring carry on the game’s eighth play.
Baker gave the Maroon Tide their second lead of the game on a 7-yard scoring run. Littles carried for the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 14-6 with 4:26 remaining on the first quarter clock.
The Maroon Tide defense denied the Falcons a first down on their ensuing possession. With good field position the Maroon Tide threw a kink at the Falcons with a play action pass from Skylar Bowman to Littles for 43 yards to the Falcons’ three yard line. Baker scored his second touchdown of the night with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter, putting the Maroon Tide up 21-6.
Anderson outraced the field, scoring on a 39-yard carry to extend the lead to 28-6 with eight ticks remaining in the first quarter.
Anderson scored his third touchdown of the night on an 8-yard carry with 4:43 remaining in the second quarter to extend the margin to 36-6.
The Maroon Tide would close out the first half scoring with a 27-yard Isidro Loya field goal.
On the Maroon Tide’s first possession of the second half, Anderson had a 15-yard scoring run. The Maroon Tide led 46-6 with just under eight minutes showing on the third quarter clock.
Thomas’ 26 yard TD run and a pass to Watts for the 2-point conversion made it 46-14.
Anderson broke away for a 42-yard run on the Maroon Tide’s next possession to the Falcons’ 3 yard line. Jortin Raine scored on the next play to extend the Maroon Tide lead to 53-14.
Thomas connected with Henry Perry for 80 yards to get within 53-22.
Raine scored the Maroon Tide’s next touchdown on a 20-yard, pick-6 with for a 60-22 third quarter lead.
Loya kicked a 30-yard field goal to close out the Maroon Tide’s scoring. Thomas closed out the Falcons scoring on a 2-yard carry then connected with Perry for the 2-point conversion.
Anderson led the Maroon Tide with 209 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Baker finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Picayune hosts Wayne County next Friday. Wayne County eliminated Picayune from the playoffs in 2015.
