D’Iberville’s season ends in wild fourth quarter

Petal had too much firepower for D’Iberville in their Class 6A first-round state playoff contest.
The Panthers jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead, then held on for a 49-35 victory on Friday night before a capacity crowd at Buddy Singleton Field.
Running back Stephon Huderson ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Jordan Wilson was 16-of-25 for 231 yards and two scores to lead the Panthers (8-4).
“We came out a little shaky and didn’t get it done,” Warriors coach Eric Collins said.
Petal dominated the first quarter, jumping out to a 13-0 lead. Wilson’s 61 yard TD pass to Natorian Watts and Stephon Huderson’s 21 yard TD run were the scores.
Huderson’s 5 yard TD run late in the second quarter, followed by Wilson’s two-point conversion run boost the Panthers lead to 21-0.
A pass interference penalty near midfield put the Warriors in scoring position. Michael Kozlowski’s 40-yard TD pass to Fred Green as time expired cut the Panthers’ gap to 21-7 at intermission.
D’Iberville got within 21-14 on Micah Booker’s 2 yard TD run with 8:37 left in third.
Petal, though, scored twice in a five minute span to lead 35-14 after three. Huderson’s 22 yard TD run and Jacob Hall’s fumble recovery in the end zone were the Panthers’ scores.
The two teams combined for 35 points in a wild fourth quarter.
D’Iberville scored two quick touchdowns to climb within 35-28. Kozlowski connected with TJ Galloway on a 40-yard scoring strike, then hit D.J. Polk for a 60-yard TD play. 45 TD catch from Kozlowski.
The Panthers answered when Wilson hit Nautarean Watts for a 6 yard TD catch, increasing their lead to 42-28.
D’Iberville hung around as Booker’s 2 yard TD run cut the gap to 42-35 with 1:58 left.
The Warriors (8-4) recovered the onside kick at their own 40-yard-line, but Kozlowski misfired on four straight passes. Kozlowski was 9-of-25 for 246 yards and three scores.
“We had our chances to win it at the end,” Collins said. “I’m proud of the kids for not giving up.”
Huderson’s 44-yard TD run with 1:24 left closed the game’s scoring, ending the Warriors’ season.
“Offensively, we answered them every time,” Petal coach Marcus Boyles said.
