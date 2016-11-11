Brandon shuts out Gulfport to end Admirals' playoff run

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order Pause

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

3:08 Burlesque, bellydance in the spotlight in Ocean Springs

7:08 New bodycam footage shows chaos, terror during Pulse shooting

1:15 See the world from above in a World War II military plane

0:57 Wait -- is that horse at D'Iberville's 6A playoff game?

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

0:36 Former Hancock coach led from courtroom in cuffs after sentencing