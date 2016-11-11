St. Stanislaus is out of contention with loss to Mendenhall

The Rockachaws won’t get a chance to defend their Class 4A South State title.
St. Stanislaus rallied late at Mendenhall on Friday night to send the second-round matchup to overtime but came up empty in the extra frames, losing 30-22 in double overtime.
The Tigers (8-5) advance with the second round upset to play Poplarville.
The loss puts a sour bookend on a prolific run for the Rockachaws’ senior class, which amassed a 34-8 record over the last three years under Bill Conides that included consecutive 4A South State titles.
“Ultimately there were a lot of highs and some really, really good moments, but the lows were so low,” Conides said, referring to state championship losses to Noxubee County and Friday’s defeat. “When you look at the whole experience and process. They’ll be able to take those lows and highs and become better men because of it. As a high school coach, that’s all you can ask for, to give the kids an opportunity to be good, productive Americans in the future.”
Scoring recap
SSC (10-2) opened the night’s scoring with a 49-yard touchdown strike from Myles Brennan to Corbin Blanchard.
After Mendenhall scored 22 unanswered, SSC’s Gaige Prudhomme returned an interception 70 yards late in the first half.
The two teams played a scoreless second half until the final minutes, when Brennan hit Blanchard for a 32-yard touchdown. Andrew Trapani’s run on the two-point conversion tied the game 22-22 with 1:32 remaining.
Both teams came up empty in the first overtime, but the Tigers scored on fourth down of their second possession and SSC couldn’t answer, ending the Rockachaws’ season.
“We always talk about overcoming adversity and ultimately the kids responded, especially in the second half,” Conides said. “The defense didn’t give up a single point in the second half and first overtime and really carried the offense.”
Brennan, an LSU commit, completed 22 of 36 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Blanchard, an Air Force pledge, was his go-to target, hauling in eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Harrison Brewer was second on the team with six receptions for 74 yards.
What’s next?
Football isn’t exactly over for a handful of senior Rockachaws. Brennan and Tennessee commit Chase Rogers will both play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic on Dec. 10 in Montgomery. Brennan, who was recently named 4A Mr. Football, will also compete in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1. Tight end Darius Pittman, a Western Kentucky commit, will also play in the Offense-Defense Bowl in December.
In addition, Brennan and Rogers end their prep careers as one of the best tandems in Mississippi history, holding career marks for touchdowns and yards.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments