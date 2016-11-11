Pearl knocks Biloxi out of play

Biloxi was the latest victim as Pearl continued its strong play the second half of the season with a 38-13 victory Friday in the opening round of the MHSAA 6A playoffs.
With the loss, the Indians’ season ends with a 6-6 record after finishing fourth in Region 4.
“We’re still not there. We’re still a work in progress,” Biloxi coach Bobby Hall said. “But we’re way ahead of schedule. All these guys better get us now because there will come a time they won’t be able to get us.”
The passing combination of Jake Smithhart to Johnquarise Patterson proved too much for Biloxi. Smithhart was 15 of 20 through the air for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Patterson had six receptions for 101 and both six-pointers.
The Pirates success through the air did not surprise Hall. “We had a guy out there who shouldn’t have been out there,” he said. “That’s the coaches fault.”
The Pirates struck quickly, moving 63 yards on six plays on the opening drive and scored on a 38-yard strike from Smithhart to Patterson.
Biloxi cut the deficit to 7-6 early in the second quarter when Nick Ross completed an 11-play, 86-yard drive, all on the ground, with a 20-yard scoring run.
But Pearl added two TDs before halftime, a 15-yard Smithhart to Patterson pass and a 1-yard run by Johnny Winston.
The teams exchanged third quarter TDs. Pearl scored on a 1-yard run by Winston. Biloxi responded with a 69-yard scoring drive on nine plays, capped off by an 8-yard run by Kenyatta Harrell. Bodie King was two for two passing for 26 yards on the drive.
Pearl added 10 fourth quarter points on a 5-yard Winston run and a 20-yard field goal by Kyle Morgigno, who was five for five on PATs.
Pearl improved to 9-3 with the Pirates’ seventh straight win by a combined score of 289-80.
