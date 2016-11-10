Biloxi girls win close one against No. 6 Ocean Springs

Breanna Riley came up with a basket, steal and two free throws in the final minute to lift Biloxi to a 44-39 win over Ocean Springs in the second day of the Lady Indians Tip-Off Tournament on Thursday.
The win sets up a game between Biloxi and No. 1 Bay High Friday at 7 p.m. Bay remained undefeated in the tournament with a 58-29 win over No. 4 Gulfport on Thursday.
Friday’s action kicks off with No. 4 Pascagoula meeting Gulfport at 5 p.m. The game is a rematch of both team’s season opener, which the Admirals won last week 42-38.
With 1:03 left to play, Riley hit a short jumper to give Biloxi a 40-39 lead. Then with seven seconds left to play, after Dalys Dobard hit both ends of a one-and-one to give the Indians a 42-39 lead, Riley hit converted Biloxi’s third one-and-one to seal the win.
“Tonight, I think we took some steps to being better when it really counts,” BHS coach Devin Hill said. “We got off to a good start, but got complacent, and getting complacent can get you beat. When they took the lead in the fourth quarter, we could have folded. But, we found a way to win and that’s the mark of a good team.”
Behind Gabby Fantroy, who hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers, the Indians took a 15-6 lead after the initial quarter. However, over the second and third quarters, Ocean Springs battled back to get the game close. Sophie St. Amant converted a four-point play with 1:38 left in the third quarter to bring Ocean Springs to within one, 29-28. St. Amant followed with another trey 30 seconds into the fourth quarter to give the Greyhounds its first lead of the night, 31-29.
Riley would hit a 3-pointer with 3:54 to tie the game at 36 each. Kennedy Bahr would respond for Ocean Springs with a trey at the 1:48 mark, to give the Greyhounds their last lead, 39-38. Ocean Springs would miss their last three shots from the field over the final minute as Biloxi pulled out the win.
“We have to do the little things like make free throws and make layups,” said Ocean Springs coach LaShonda Smith, who added her team was too passive on offense. “We have to attack more on offense.”
Riley paced Biloxi with 15 points, including seven in the final quarter. Fantroy finished with 10 points and Anna Thigpen added nine points.
St. Amant sunk four 3-pointers to lead Ocean Springs with 15 points. Mikyah Mack added eight points.
Roundup
In other tournament games, Jailin Cherry scored 16 points to lead Pascagoula to a 66-50 win over Provine, handing Crisla Herchenhahn her first win at the helm of the Panthers.
“It gets the old monkey off the back,” said Herchenhahn on getting her first win after two defeats to open the season. “We won the way I wanted to win, playing within the system. This is the third coach the seniors have had. Getting the win within the system will help get buy-in from the team.”
Kristin Dawson added 15 points and Alexis McBeath 15 points for the Panthers. Jakia Harper had a game-high 25 points to pace the Rams. Kiara Bolton added 17 points for Provine.
In Thursday’s opening game, Bay High and Gulfport were close at the end of the first quarter, with the Tigers holding an 8-7 lead, but Bay went on a 50-22 run over the final three quarters to put the Admirals away.
Amari Pittman had 23 points off the strength of three treys to lead the Tigers. Jamaya Galloway added 17 points for Bay.
