Prep roundup: Pittman, Galloway lead Bay to lopsided win

No. 1 Bay High continued its winning ways on Thursday night, rolling past No. 4 Gulfport 58-29 at Biloxi’s Tip-Off Tournament.
Amari Pittman and Jamaya Galloway led BHS (3-0) with 23 and 17 points. Galloway also had six steals and five assists. Dywana Parker scored 11 to GHS.
No. 4 Pascagoula 66, Provine 50: Jailin Cherry, Kristin Dawson and Alexis McBeath all had big nights Thursday, scoring 16, 15 and 14 points respectively for Goula.
No. 10 West Harrison 68, Forrest County AHS 62: Quieran Gray scored 20 points, while Ramarcus Conner and Will Roberts each had 10 for WHHS (2-0). Roberts also had five rebounds.
Forrest County AHS 63 (OT), No. 7 West Harrison 61 (OT): De’ayah Jackson, Talina Jones and Alexis Morris scored 15, 14 and 11 points respectively for WHHS (0-2) on Thursday night.
No. 10 East Central 77, St. Patrick 41: Baylee Hodge scored 16 and Morgan McCrea chipped in 15 for St. Patrick. (1-1).
St. Patrick 44, East Central 34: Jack Magandy led St. Patrick (2-0) with 15 points. Jacob Salminen and Tucker Santiago both had 10. Reed Gable led ECHS (1-2) with 10 points.
Biloxi 44, No. 6 Ocean Springs 39: Breanna Riley and Gabrielle Fantroy led BHS with 15 and 10 points. Sophie St. Amant led OSHS with 15.
No. 10 Hancock girls 46, No. 8 Pass Christian 36: Kalin Smith led HHS with 17 points. Daysia Dedeaux had 14 for PCHS.
No. 9 D’Iberville 72, Stone 68: Shamond Hoye led DHS (2-1) with 19 points. Clint Hawkins scored 16 and Dillyn Neely chipped in 15.
Ocean Springs 58, Pearl River Central 56: Jordan Brack and Ryan Black led OSHS with 21 and 19 points. Malcolm Magee chipped in 13 with eight rebounds. A.J. Banks led PRC with a 41-point effort.
Other scores: Vancleave girls def. Gautier 33-32.
Soccer
Gautier girls 6, Harrison Central 1: Emily Riley scored four goals for GHS in the win.
Gulfport girls 3, West Harrison 0: Alexis Arnoult scored twice and Britton Simpson scored the third goal. Gracie Weatherly earned the shutout.
Biloxi girls 2, Long Beach 1: Zakiah Almatrood and Curissa Beatty scored for BHS (1-1-1).
Gulfport 3, West Harrison 0: Joseph Cumberland, Miguel Hernandez and Matt Stanley all scored for GHS on Thursday. Christopher Bruni picked up two assists and Mohamed Daillo assisted on the third. John Marquez and Patrick Loughman split the shutout in goal.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments