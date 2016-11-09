Prep roundup: Moss Point sweeps Gautier

LaMiracle Sims scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Moss Point beat Gautier 43-17 on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers are now 1-1. In the Boys’ game, Moss Point (1-1) won 43-34 as Erin Davis scored 12 points.
Pass Christian girls 53, FCAHS 20: The Lady Pirates cruised at the Pass Christian Tournament as Daysia Dedeaux scored 17 points, followed by Cayla Obillo and Maliyah Bullard each with 10.
Soccer
Resurrection 3, Gautier 1: Jared Green had a hattrick as the Eagles won. Nick Dickinson and Patrick Larsen each had an assist. Caden Perez had 2 saves tonight.
