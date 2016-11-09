D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson signs with South Alabama

Sun Herald sports writers Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs take a look at key high school football match-ups including Pascagoula-Picayune, Resurrection-Lumberton, George County-St. Martin and D’Iberville-Harrison Central.
St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan threw a pass for his 145th career touchdown to break the Mississippi career touchdown record on Friday, October 14, 2016, against East Central. The record was previously held by Dylan Favre.
Reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs bring you this weeks top games in prep football. This weeks games include East Central at St. Stanislaus, Pascagoula at Hattiesburg, Stone County at Picayune and George County at Ocean Springs.
Dodd Lee at Picayune and Eric Collins at D'Iberville have created coaching legacies that are being carried on by John Feaster at Stone High and at Seth Smith at East Central. Both their coaching styles and game plans are being emulated by the younger coaches.