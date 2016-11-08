Bay girls run away from Pascagoula

No. 1 Bay High used a long run over the third and fourth quarters to put No. 4 Pascagoula away 59-36 on the opening day of the Biloxi Lady Indians Tip-Off Tournament Tuesday.
The tournament continues Thursday with Bay meeting No. 4 Gulfport at 4 p.m. Pascagoula and Provine are scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with Biloxi and No. 6 Ocean Springs meeting late with a tip at 7 p.m. Friday, Gulfport and Pascagoula meet for a rematch of last Thursday’ season opener, a game won by the Admirals 42-38, at 5:30 p.m. Biloxi and Bay High tip off the final game of the tournament Friday at 7.
Pascagoula got off to a slow start and Bay led wire-to-wire. However, in the third quarter, baskets by Jailin Cherry and Alexis McBeath pulled the Panthers to within one, 32-31. But that would be as close as Pascagoula would get as the Tigers got hot and the Panthers went cold.
Behind six points from Amari Pittman, the Tigers closed the third quarter on a 10-0. Jamaya Galloway continued the run in the fourth quarter, converting two old-fashioned 3-point plays and scoring 10 points early in the fourth quarter as Bay blew the game open with a 22-0 run give the Tigers a 54-31 lead.
Cherry finally ended the run with a basket at the 4:22 mark, but the Panthers would not be able to cut into the Bay High lead.
“It was a great game for about three quarters,” said Pascagoula coach Crisla Herchenhahn. “But we continued to shoot the ball poorly. When you play a team like (Bay) that is very efficient in scoring, they are going to disappear on you. They were making shots and we couldn’t make any. They played consistent with their game plan and we didn’t.”
While Bay got off to a good start, Tigers coach Debbie Triplett said an injury to Brianna Fountain took the wind from Bay’s sails, allowing Pascagoula to get back in the game.
“We went through about two or three players before Kylean Kilpatrick stepped up in her place,” Triplett said.
Once Kilpatrick gave the Tigers stability, Triplet said Bay was able to go on their run.
“We got a lot of fast break points,” Triplett said. “(Galloway) took over the game and was able to get to the free throw line.”
Galloway converted all four of her free throws during the run and finished with 21 points.
Pittman added 18 points. Taz Lewis just missed making it a trio of Tigers with double digits, scoring nine points.
McBeath led Pascagoula with 11 points. Cherry finished with nine points.
Other games
Gulfport 45, Ocean Springs 37: The Admirals erased a six-point Ocean Springs lead going into the final quarter with an 18-4 run over the fourth quarter.
Behind Alexis Caldwell, who scored 12 over the first three quarters, but was held to just two points in the final quarter, the Greyhounds led 33-27 at the end of the third quarter. Mikyah Mack scored the fourth-quarter basket for Ocean Springs.
“We turned it up a little bit in the second half,” said Gulfport coach Donny Fuller. “We were able to get the ball inside to Aynna (Lombard).”
Lombard, who had been held to just four points in the first half, scored 10 in the third quarter to bring the Admirals close to the Greyhounds.
“In the fourth quarter, we really turned it up,” Fuller said.
Amyjah Hardnett scored all eight of her points in the final quarter to lead the charge. Alexus Marsh had also been quiet through three, scoring only two points, but scored five in the fourth quarter.
Brianna Gordon was second on the Admirals scoring charts with nine points, including four down the stretch.
Dougless St. Amant added eight points for Ocean Springs, with Mack finishing third on the Greyhounds scoring list with seven points.
Biloxi 57, Raleigh 27: Gabby Fantroy and Bre Riley scored 14 points — Riley with the help of four 3-pointers — as the Indians easily outdistanced the Lions. Shylia McGee scored 11 points and Shareona Williams added eight points.
Cortlyn Johnson led the Lions with nine points with Destiny Bogan second on Raleigh’s list with seven points.
