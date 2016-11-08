Here’s South Mississippi’s basketball, soccer results from Tuesday

No. 4 Gulfport girls continued their early season success on Tuesday night, topping No. 6 Ocean Springs at Biloxi’s Tip-Off Tournament 45-37.
Ayanna Lombard led GHS (2-0) with 14 points. Briana Gordon scored 10.
No. 10 Hancock 36, No. 7 West Harrison 34: Kalin Smith led Hancock (2-0) with 19 points. Deseree Moore and Dwaynaa Kennedy led WHHS (0-1) in its opener with 12 and 11 points respectively.
No. 10 West Harrison 73, Hancock 54: Quieran Gray led West Harrison in Tommy Searight’s debut as interim head coach with 27 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists. Will Roberts also had six points and eight rebounds.
St. Patrick girls 42, Vancleave 18: Morgan McCrea led the Lady Fighting Irish (1-0) in their opener with 16 points.
St. Patrick 41, Vancleave 38: Tucker Santiago lifted St. Patrick past VHS (1-1) with 11 points. Trevor Davis led Vancleave with 12.
No. 1 Bay High 59, No. 4 Pascagoula 36: Jamaya Galloway scored 21 and Amari Pittman chipped in 18 as Bay High improved to 2-0. Alexis McBeath and Jailin Cherry led PHS (0-2) with 11 and nine points respectively.
No. 3 Harrison Central girls 62, Hattiesburg 52: Da’Mia Henry and Chyna Allen led HCHS (1-0) with 18 and 17 points respectively.
Other scores: No. 10 East Central girls 47, Greene County 27; Poplarville girls 54, East Marion 45; Long Beach 50, No. 6 St. Martin 49; St. Patrick 41, Vancleave 38.
Soccer
Gulfport girls 2, Our Lady Academy 0: The Lady Admirals improved to 2-0 thanks to goals from Julia Penny and Alexis Arnoult. Gracie Weatherly earned the shutout.
Other scores: East Central girls 3, St. Martin 1; St. Stanislaus 1, Gulfport 0.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
