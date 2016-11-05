Biloxi overtakes D’Iberville at St. Martin Classic

Biloxi started strong and finished strong to turn back D’Iberville 58-46 in the final game of the Mike Perkins Super Saturday tournament in St. Martin.
The Indians opened the game on an 18-2 run, with Mike Burbridge scoring six, Austin Colley and Dontavious Proby adding five points each as Biloxi threatened to make the game a runaway early.
“Beginning in a hole is not a great way to start the game,” said D’Iberville coach Chris Odom. “However, we played hard to get back into the game.”
Shamond Hoye came alive in the second quarter for D’Iberville to help spark the comeback, hitting a 3-pointer and going 3-for-4 at the free throw line, scoring eight as the Warriors pulled to within six at the halftime break, 31-25.
The Warriors continued their comeback in the third quarter, holding Biloxi without a point for the first four minutes of the third quarter. On the other end, Kyle Winters hit a pair of free throws three minutes into the second half with Hoye following with a pair of free throws at 4:21 to tie the game at 31 apiece.
“We started fouling,” explained Biloxi coach Seber Windham.
Zihi Hobson finally got the lid off the basket for Biloxi with 3:50 left in the third quarter. A pair of Ahmad Arrington free throws with 3:21 left took the Indians lead back out to four, 35-31.
While the two teams would exchange buckets for the rest of the third, with Biloxi nursing a four-point advantage, 42-38, going into the fourth quarter, the Indians started pulling away from the Warriors.
With 6:36 left in the game, Proby hit a lay-up and was fouled for the three-point play giving Biloxi a seven-point, 45-38 lead. Two minutes later, Burbridge converted the Indians second old-fashioned three-point play. Then, following a Warriors missed shot, Burbridge grabbed the rebound at the other end, hit Proby on an outlet pass for the easy lay-up, increasing Biloxi’s lead to 54-42 with 3:43 left in the game.
“That was a key point in the game,” Windham said. Although the Warriors would not allow Biloxi to pull further away, the Indians would not be able to cut the lead inside 10 for the rest of the game.
Burbridge was named the game MVP after finishing with 14 points, tied for game-high honors with Proby.
“He’s going to have a big season for us,” Windham said, noting that Burbridge has bid his time. “He is a hard worker and an excellent athlete.”
Cooley and Hopson added eight points each for the Indians. Hoye scored 12 points to lead the Warriors. Lazarius Ratcliff had eight points.
Gulfport 80, Pass Christian 46: Juan Iris hit a triplet of treys as the Admirals jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter en route to a huge game.
“We did a lot of good things tonight,” said Gulfport coach Owen Miller. “We made our shots and hit our free throws.”
Pass Christian came into the game with six players off its roster due to the ongoing football season. Still, Pirates coach Willie James said that was no excuse.
“We are better than that,” he said. “We had a lot of guys with first-game jitters. We didn’t play defense like we should have and we didn’t run our offense like we should have.”
Oliver McDowell, 17 points, and Mike Daniels, 16 points, topped a Gulfport scoring list that went 10 deep.
“We go to play everybody on the bench,” Miller said. “That’s always good. We were able to build some depth tonight.”
Iris, 11 points, and Evan Moore, 10 points, rounded out Gulfport’s quartet of double-figure scorers.
DeMarcus Boyd led Pass Christian with 18 points, with Aydarius Young adding nine points.
