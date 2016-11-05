Admirals edge Resurrection in Gulfport Classic soccer game

Gulfport High and Resurrection got in some much-needed work Saturday at Herbert Wilson Field as part of the Gulfport Classic soccer tournament.
Gulfport pulled out a 2-1 victory, but both teams seemed pleased with the outcome.
“I thought it was a good game. Resurrection is going to give a lot of people a lot of trouble, so I think they’re going to be really good,” GHS coach Henrik Madsen said. “I was happy with how we played. It’s a work in progress being early in the season, but it’s always good to get work in.”
Matt Stanley opened the scoring midway through the first half. Joseph Cumberland served a perfectly placed free kick into the box and Stanley crashed the near post, heading the ball past the keeper for a 1-0 lead.
Cumberland pushed Gulfport’s lead to 2-0 late in the game after the Admirals took advantage of a defensive breakdown and potted the ball in the net.
Resurrection avoided the shutout a few minutes later when Patrick Larsen pick-pocketed an Admiral near midfield, shielded the ball from a defender and kicked it past an outstretched goalkeeper.
“It was just high pressure,” RCS coach Scott Simkins said. “He stole the ball and buried it.”
Like many of the boys teams this weekend, Resurrection’s soccer team was without its football players. Shorthanded, Simkins said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“We’re just trying to get ready for our season. Gulfport is a great team and our hope today was just to stick with them, to be honest. I felt like we did a pretty good,” he said. “Because we’re short some players who play football we actually sat back intentionally for a lot of the first half. As the game got closer to the end we started pushing forward.”
